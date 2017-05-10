Kurdish-led forces advance on IS-held...

Kurdish-led forces advance on IS-held Raqqa, say activists

Syrian Kurdish-led forces were closing in Saturday on the de-facto capital of the Islamic State group in Syria, seizing a cotton factory only a couple of miles north of the city and clashing with the militant group on a number of fronts, activists and Kurdish media reported. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, backed by U.S-led coalition airstrikes, clashed with the militants in a multi-pronged offensive northeast and northwest of the city, advancing several kilometers .

