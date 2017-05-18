Islamic State kills villagers as figh...

Islamic State kills villagers as fighting with Syrian army rages near highway

Reuters

Islamic State attacked a village near the main road between Aleppo and Homs on Thursday, killing many residents, Syrian state media and a war monitor said. The jihadist group has lost large swathes of territory recently in Syria after expanding rapidly in 2014 and 2015, and is under assault from a U.S.-backed coalition of Arab and Kurdish militias as well as by the army, backed by Russia.

