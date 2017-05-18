ISIS executes 19 civilians in Syria, ...

ISIS executes 19 civilians in Syria, including children

2 hrs ago

The executions are said to have happened in the last 24 hours in a village held by anti-jihadists in eastern Syria. The claim has been made by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which said jihadists also captured fighters participating in a US-backed operation against ISIS.

Chicago, IL

