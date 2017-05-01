ISIS attack on displaced in northeast...

ISIS attack on displaced in northeast Syria kills at least 30

Islamic State militants staged a surprise attack early Tuesday in northeastern Syria, killing at least 30 people, most of them civilians who had fled fighting in areas of Syria and Iraq held by the extremist group, a Kurdish spokesman and Syrian activists said. The pre-dawn attack took place after militants sneaked into the village of Rajm Sleibi, located along a front line that separates the Kurdish-controlled Hasakeh province and IS-held areas further south.

