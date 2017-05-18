IS slays scores of civilians in Syria1 min ago
Damascus, May 19 At least 82 people, including women and children, have been killed in horrific attacks by Islamic State jihadists in western Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Friday. At least 25 villagers died including five children and four women "in shelling, shooting and executions" on Thursday in the villages of Aqareb al-Safi and al-Mabouja in Homs province, the UK-based monitor said.
