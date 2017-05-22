Iran's Ballot Boxes Do Not Represent ...

Iran's Ballot Boxes Do Not Represent The Voice Of Its People

Today Hassan Rouhani was announced as the winner of Iran's presidential election. Of course, these ballot boxes do not represent the voice of the Iranian people but portray the result of a failed engineering campaign and a final decision made by Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Chicago, IL

