Iran to send more military advisors to Syria: commander

Iran will dispatch more military advisors to Syria to support the Syrian army and government in their fight against terrorist groups, a senior Iranian military commander was quoted as saying by Press TV on Tuesday. Iran would deploy more "as long as there is a need" for advisory support, Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Ground Force Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour said.

