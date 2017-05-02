Iran, Syria vow to boost military coo...

Iran, Syria vow to boost military cooperation against "threats"

3 min ago

The Iran ian and Syria n army commanders on Monday vowed to boost cooperation in the face of threats, Press TV reported. Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri and his Syrian counterpart General Ali Abdullah Ayoub denounced the recent Israel i and U.S. strikes on Syria.

