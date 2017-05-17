Iran Forced to Change Course in Kurdish Areas of North East Syria
Iran is diverting the course of a land corridor it aims to carve through Syria ultimately linking Tehran, through Iraq, to the Mediterranean coast, in order to avoid a confrontation with US-backed forces marching on the Islamic State group stronghold of Raqqa, according to recent media reports. Opening up the land corridor has been a l ong-term strategic aim of Tehran.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ...
|Wed
|James
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|May 11
|Richard Widmark
|121,925
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr 22
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr '17
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|Apr '17
|Swedenforever of ...
|31
