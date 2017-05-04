International probe underway to lay blame for sarin attack
An international team set up to apportion blame for chemical weapons attacks in Syria has started investigating the deadly April 4 sarin gas incident in Idlib province, the head of the global chemical weapons watchdog said Friday. Director-General of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons Ahmet Uzumcu told The Associated Press in an interview that the team, made up of experts from his group and the United nations, is already working and he was due to speak to its leader later in the day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 27
|USS LIBERTY
|121,924
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr 22
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr 12
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr 12
|misbehaved
|4
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|Apr 11
|Swedenforever of ...
|31
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC