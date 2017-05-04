International probe underway to lay b...

International probe underway to lay blame for sarin attack

An international team set up to apportion blame for chemical weapons attacks in Syria has started investigating the deadly April 4 sarin gas incident in Idlib province, the head of the global chemical weapons watchdog said Friday. Director-General of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons Ahmet Uzumcu told The Associated Press in an interview that the team, made up of experts from his group and the United nations, is already working and he was due to speak to its leader later in the day.

