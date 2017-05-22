In Syria's devastated twin towns, tears mix with rubble
In this May 18, 2017 photo, Fayez Ghosn surveys damage in his house at the mountain resort town of Zabadani in the Damascus countryside, Syria. Once a popular summer resort famed for its fruit trees and favored by tourists from rich Gulf Arab countries, the Damascus suburb town of Zabadani is now a deserted, endless vista of pulverized buildings after thousands of rebels were driven out along with the town's original inhabitants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ...
|May 17
|James
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|May 11
|Richard Widmark
|121,925
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr 22
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr '17
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|Apr '17
|Swedenforever of ...
|31
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC