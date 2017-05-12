Hezbollah leader vows future war woul...

Hezbollah leader vows future war would be fought on Israeli territory

The Japan Times

Lebanese Hezbollah said on Thursday that any future conflict between the Shiite group and Israel could take place inside Israeli territory, as tensions rise between the arch foes. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah's leader, also said in a speech televised live that the group was dismantling all its military positions along Lebanon's eastern border with Syria, and this area would now be patrolled just by the Lebanese army.

Chicago, IL

