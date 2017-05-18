'Hezbollah, Iraqi forces poised to he...

'Hezbollah, Iraqi forces poised to help Syrian Army capture Baghdad-Damascus Highway' AMN

Read more: Sic Semper Tyrannis 2005

"Over the course of ten days, hundreds of Hezbollah and Iraqi paramilitary fighters have poured into the southeastern countryside of Damascus, Elements of the Popular Mobilization Units have been inside of Syria for 15 months, with the initial forces deployed to Damascus , Aleppo, and Deir Ezzor. the government in Damascus hopes their participation will help eliminate the last remnants of the Islamic State inside the country.

