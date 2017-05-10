Grammy winner Kinan Azmeh will play the UBS Atrium Series His - City...
Clarinetist Kinan Azmeh and his CityBand will play the UBS Atrium Series on Thursday, May 18 at 12:30 p.m. in the Atrium at 1000 Harbor Boulevard, located in the Lincoln Harbor section of Weehawken. Clarinetist Kinan Azmeh and his CityBand will play the UBS Atrium Series on Thursday, May 18 at 12:30 p.m. in the Atrium at 1000 Harbor Boulevard, located in the Lincoln Harbor section of Weehawken.
