Fresh US-led airstrike kills 12 in Syria1 hour ago

Damascus, May 13 At least 12 people were killed and 30 others wounded on Friday by a fresh US-led airstrike on the northern Syrian province of Raqqa, state TV reported. The airstrike is the latest in a string of similar strikes that claimed the lives of civilians in the process of targeting positions of the Islamic State as Raqqa is the de facto capital of the IS.

