Fresh US-led airstrike kills 12 in Syria1 hour ago
Damascus, May 13 At least 12 people were killed and 30 others wounded on Friday by a fresh US-led airstrike on the northern Syrian province of Raqqa, state TV reported. The airstrike is the latest in a string of similar strikes that claimed the lives of civilians in the process of targeting positions of the Islamic State as Raqqa is the de facto capital of the IS.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Thu
|Richard Widmark
|121,925
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr 22
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr 12
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|Apr '17
|Swedenforever of ...
|31
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr '17
|USA Today
|1
