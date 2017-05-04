Fresh rebel evacuation begins in Syria1 min ago

Fresh rebel evacuation begins in Syri...

Damascus, May 8 As many as 60 buses arrived on the outskirts of Damascus on Monday to transport Syrian rebels and their families to the province of Idlib, officials said. This is the latest evacuation from the Barzeh neighbourhood in a string of rebel departures from the vicinity of the capital toward rebel-held areas in northern Syria, Xinhua news agency reported.

