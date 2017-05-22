France says not planning to reopen em...

France says not planning to reopen embassy in Syria

19 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

France's foreign ministry said on Monday that the reopening of its embassy in Syria was not on the table, signalling there may be no fundamental change to Paris' approach to the Syrian conflict under new president Emmanuel Macron. A still image taken from a video uploaded by the Syrian Army on May 13, 2017 shows smoke rising from Qaboun, on the edge of the capital Damascus, Syria.

