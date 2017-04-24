France: Analysis shows Syrian governm...

France: Analysis shows Syrian government behind sarin attack

6 hrs ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

France said the chemical analysis of samples taken from a deadly sarin gas attack in Syria earlier this month "bears the signature" of President Bashar Assad's government and shows it was responsible. Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said France came to this conclusion after comparing samples from a 2013 sarin attack in Syria that matched the new ones.

