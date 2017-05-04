Explosion Hits Near Homs after Syrian...

Explosion Hits Near Homs after Syrian - Safe Zones' go into Effect

10 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Fire billows from a burning vehicle following a reported car bomb explosion in the rebel-held town of Azaz in northern Syria on May 3, 2017. A deal brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran to set up safe zones for civilians in Syria went into effect at midnight , a monitoring group has said.

Chicago, IL

