Ex-Nusra fighters to be evacuated from Syria's Yarmouk camp: al-Manar TV

Agreement has been reached to evacuate some wounded fighters from the hardline Islamist group formerly known as Nusra Front from the Yarmouk refugee camp in the southern suburbs of Damascus to Idlib, Hezbollah-affiliated al-Manar TV reported on Sunday. The agreement represents the second phase of an earlier deal to evacuate people from two towns besieged by rebels, and two towns besieged by pro-government forces, the first phase of which was implemented last month, al-Manar reported.

