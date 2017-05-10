Evacuation of rebel Damascus district begins10 min ago

Evacuation of rebel Damascus district...

Evacuation of rebel Damascus district begins

Civilians and rebels began evacuating a third opposition-held district of Damascus today, bringing the government closer to cementing its control over the Syrian capital. An AFP correspondent inside Qabun saw around 10 buses carrying out residents and fighters in the morning, after a deal for the neighbourhood was announced late Saturday following heavy fighting.

