Don't be fooled: Assad is no friend of Syria's Christian minorities
Last week, during a markup of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Congressman Dana Rohrabacher asserted that the Assad regime was "the protector of the Christians" in Syria. As Syrian Christians who grew up in Syria, we would beg to differ.
