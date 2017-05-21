Death by stoning: Battered Syrian city offers a window into life under the thumb of ISIS militants
This plaza, known as Vegetable Square because of the produce vendors, was the site of executions by Islamic State during its occupation of Palmyra, Syria. This plaza, known as Vegetable Square because of the produce vendors, was the site of executions by Islamic State during its occupation of Palmyra, Syria.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ...
|May 17
|James
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|May 11
|Richard Widmark
|121,925
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr 22
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr '17
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|Apr '17
|Swedenforever of ...
|31
