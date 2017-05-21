Death by stoning: Battered Syrian cit...

Death by stoning: Battered Syrian city offers a window into life under the thumb of ISIS militants

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

This plaza, known as Vegetable Square because of the produce vendors, was the site of executions by Islamic State during its occupation of Palmyra, Syria. This plaza, known as Vegetable Square because of the produce vendors, was the site of executions by Islamic State during its occupation of Palmyra, Syria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ... May 17 James 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) May 11 Richard Widmark 121,925
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr 22 Death on 2 Legs 3
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 46
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr '17 spocko 65
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ... Apr '17 Swedenforever of ... 31
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,075 • Total comments across all topics: 281,170,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC