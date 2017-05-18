Czechs sign up to help save Syrian cultural heritage
The general director of the Czech National Museum has just signed an agreement committing the institution to helping Syria save, preserve and conserve much of its cultural and historical heritage damaged by six years of war. At the Prague signing, Michal Lukes and his Syrian counterpart were on hand to describe the task they face.
