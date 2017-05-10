Counter-ISIS Strikes Target Terrorist...

Counter-ISIS Strikes Target Terrorists in Syria, Iraq

Near Dayr Az Zawr, six strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed 16 ISIS oil tankers, two pieces of ISIS oil processing equipment, two fighting positions and a vehicle. -- Near Raqqa, five strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units and destroyed two fighting positions, a front-end loader, an ISIS crane, and a house-born improvised explosive device.

