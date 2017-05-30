Counter-ISIS Strikes Hit Terrorists i...

Counter-ISIS Strikes Hit Terrorists in Syria, Iraq

Friday May 26

U.S. Central Command continues to work with partner nations to conduct targeted airstrikes in Iraq and Syria as part of the comprehensive strategy to degrade and defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS. -- Near Dayr Az Zawr, five strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit; destroyed seven ISIS oil trucks, four ISIS barges, an ISIS wellhead, a command-and-control node and an ISIS headquarters.

Chicago, IL

