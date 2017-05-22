Car bomb explodes in Syria's Homs, army destroys another near Damascus: state TV
A car bomb exploded in Homs on Tuesday morning, Syrian state television said, two days after the city passed back under full government control for the first time since 2011. Authorities destroyed another vehicle rigged with explosives near a Shi'ite Muslim shrine south of Damascus, the broadcaster and other state media outlets reported.
