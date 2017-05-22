Car bomb explodes in Syria's Homs, army destroys another near Damascus: state TV
A car bomb exploded in the Syrian city of Homs on Tuesday and the army destroyed another vehicle rigged with explosives near the Shi'ite Muslim shrine of Sayeda Zeinab, south of Damascus, Syrian state television said. A correspondent for Syrian state television in Homs said the blast killed two and injured fifteen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ...
|May 17
|James
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|May 11
|Richard Widmark
|121,923
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr '17
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|Apr '17
|Swedenforever of ...
|31
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC