Car bomb explodes in Syria's Homs, ar...

Car bomb explodes in Syria's Homs, army destroys another near Damascus: state TV

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A car bomb exploded in the Syrian city of Homs on Tuesday and the army destroyed another vehicle rigged with explosives near the Shi'ite Muslim shrine of Sayeda Zeinab, south of Damascus, Syrian state television said. A correspondent for Syrian state television in Homs said the blast killed two and injured fifteen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ... May 17 James 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) May 11 Richard Widmark 121,923
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 46
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr '17 spocko 65
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ... Apr '17 Swedenforever of ... 31
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,098 • Total comments across all topics: 281,222,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC