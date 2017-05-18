Bomb attack on powerful Syrian Islami...

Bomb attack on powerful Syrian Islamist rebel group kills 14: Syrian Observatory

17 hrs ago

A bomb attack killed at least 14 Syrian insurgents at a headquarters for the powerful Islamist Ahrar al-Sham group on Sunday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said. Two blasts including at least one suicide attacker hit the base in a village east of Saraqeb in Idlib province, the British-based Observatory reported.

