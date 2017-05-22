Boeing's Contract with Iran Harms Nat...

Boeing's Contract with Iran Harms National Security

In recent months Boeing has signed contracts with Iranian airlines for the sale of over 100 state-of-the-art aircraft. Iran has a history of supplying terrorists with advanced weaponry on commercial airplanes and the U.S. government must not allow Boeing to sell aircraft to Iran.

