Avoid escalation of Syrian conflict: UN

Avoid escalation of Syrian conflict: UN

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Moscow [Russia], May 20 : The United Nations is not in a position to independently confirm the reports about the U.S. airstrike on the Syrian pro-government militias on May 18, UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said. The UN secretariat is "aware of media reports that an anti-Daesh coalition struck a convoy of the Syrian army and pro-government militias in southern Syria."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ... May 17 James 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) May 11 Richard Widmark 121,925
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr 22 Death on 2 Legs 3
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 46
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr '17 spocko 65
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ... Apr '17 Swedenforever of ... 31
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,246 • Total comments across all topics: 281,142,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC