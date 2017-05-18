Avoid escalation of Syrian conflict: UN

Moscow [Russia], May 20 : The United Nations is not in a position to independently confirm the reports about the U.S. airstrike on the Syrian pro-government militias on May 18, UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said. The UN secretariat is "aware of media reports that an anti-Daesh coalition struck a convoy of the Syrian army and pro-government militias in southern Syria."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.