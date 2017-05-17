Armenia, Syria, the United States: st...

Armenia, Syria, the United States: stories of freedom

16 hrs ago

Syrian children transport their salvaged belongings from their damaged house in Doudyan, a village in northern Aleppo Jan. 2. One and one half-million Armenians living in the Ottoman Empire were killed in the years leading up to and during World War I. Stepan Miskjian survived. His granddaughter, Dawn Anahid MacKeen, tells how he beat the odds in her dramatic memoir, The Hundred Year Walk: An Armenian Odyssey , just out in paperback.

Chicago, IL

