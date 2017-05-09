Another German army officer arrested in neonazi terror scandal
The plot was exposed with the arrest of a German lieutenant, Franco A, who was found to be posing as a Syrian refugee in order to carry out a shooting attack targeting left-wing politicians. One of his friends at Illkirch-Graffenstaden barracks in France has now been detained for allegedly covering for the soldier's absences as he periodically returned to Bavaria to continue the ruse.
