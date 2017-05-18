Analysis: Hezbollah redeploys forces after withdrawal from Syrian-Lebanese border positions

Last week, Hezbollah's Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah gave a televised speech on Al-Manar on the anniversary of the assassination of the group's commander, Mustafa Badreddine . In addition to his usual anti-Israel and anti-Saudi diatribes, Nasrallah announced the withdrawal of Hezbollah's forces from the Lebanese-Syrian border and the hand-over of their positions to the Lebanese army.

