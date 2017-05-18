Amid Raqqa, Mosul fights, US prepares...

Amid Raqqa, Mosul fights, US prepares for IS endgame effort

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this May 15, 2017, photo, Iraqi civilians walk through rubble as they flee fighting between Iraqi special forces and Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. The United States is looking ahead toward a decisive battleground in its bid to destroy the Islamic State group, even as U.S.-backed local forces must still finish the fight for the extremists' two main strongholds in Iraq and Syria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ... May 17 James 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) May 11 Richard Widmark 121,925
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr 22 Death on 2 Legs 3
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 46
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr '17 spocko 65
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ... Apr '17 Swedenforever of ... 31
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,678 • Total comments across all topics: 281,133,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC