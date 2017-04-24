Zaoralek denies Czech embassy in Syri...

Zaoralek denies Czech embassy in Syria at odds with NATO allies over conflict

Read more: Radio Prague

The Czech foreign minister, Lubomir Zaoralek, has denied suggestions that intelligence reports produced by the Czech embassy in Damascus are at odds with the position of the country's NATO allies on the conflict in Syria. The charge was contained in a leaked document written by Czech diplomats at NATO HQ.

Chicago, IL

