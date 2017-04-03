White House condemns 'heinous' attack in Syria
The White House said Tuesday that a suspected chemical attack by the Syrian government against civilians Tuesday "cannot be ignored by the civilized world," but it fell short of offering a plan of action. Spokesman Sean Spicer said Tuesday's attack in Syria's rebel-held northern Idlib is "heinous" and "reprehensible" - describing it as a catastrophe made worse by the inaction of the Obama administration.
