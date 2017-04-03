White House condemns 'heinous' attack...

White House condemns 'heinous' attack in Syria

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

The White House said Tuesday that a suspected chemical attack by the Syrian government against civilians Tuesday "cannot be ignored by the civilized world," but it fell short of offering a plan of action. Spokesman Sean Spicer said Tuesday's attack in Syria's rebel-held northern Idlib is "heinous" and "reprehensible" - describing it as a catastrophe made worse by the inaction of the Obama administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamic forces close in on historic mosque wher... 2 hr Advents 3
News What you don't want: a loose cannon in the Midd... Mar 18 Texxy 1
News US warned it faces Syrian 'train wreck' Mar 16 Texxy 1
News After six years, Assad now secure but his count... Mar 16 Texxy 1
News US Army prepares for Raqqa assault with more tr... Mar 15 Cordwainer Trout 5
News Dirty Imperialism Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Syrian President Envisions China Rebuilding His... Mar 13 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,235 • Total comments across all topics: 280,061,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC