'We're like family': Syrian med student, Montreal retiree form unlikely bond
Tarek Haidar was all set to move from Damascus to Montreal in 2009 to start a two-and-a-half month rotation in psychiatry at the Jewish General Hospital. That's when Mary Austin, a retired teacher with a big empty house, stepped in to help.
