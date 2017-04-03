Warplanes strike Syrian town hit by chemical attack
Warplanes on Saturday struck the Syrian town where a chemical attack had killed scores of people earlier this week, as Turkey warned that a retaliatory U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base would only be "cosmetic" if greater efforts are not made to remove President Bashar Assad from power. The airstrikes on the opposition-held northern town of Khan Sheikhoun, where 87 people were killed in the chemical attack earlier this week, killed a woman and wounded her son, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and the Local Coordination Committees, an activist collective.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Madison Publishing.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|4 hr
|Retribution
|49
|Syrians in Allentown protest U.S. airstrikes
|8 hr
|silly rabbit
|2
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|19 hr
|Facts Elude You
|29
|Russia ups ante by freezing communications with...
|Fri
|Xxxccxx
|2
|A history of chemical weapons in Syria
|Apr 6
|James
|1
|U.S. warns it may act in Syria if UN wona t
|Apr 5
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Islamic forces close in on historic mosque wher...
|Apr 4
|Advents
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC