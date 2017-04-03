US will take action on Syrian chemica...

US will take action on Syrian chemical attacks if UN doesn't

Read more: Greenwich Citizen

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley warned Wednesday that the Trump administration will take action against chemical attacks in Syria that bear "all the hallmarks" of President Bashar Assad 's government if the U.N. Security Council fails to act. Haley urged the council at an emergency meeting to immediately approve a resolution drafted by the U.S., Britain and France that condemns and threatens consequences for the use of chemical weapons, especially in Tuesday's attack that killed dozens of people in rebel-held Idlib province.

Chicago, IL

