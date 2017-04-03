US Looking Into Whether Russia Aided Syrian Chemical Attack
People stand near a dead body, after what rescue workers described as a gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria, April 4, 2017. Senior U.S. military officials said Friday that they were looking into whether Russia aided Syrian forces in this week's deadly chemical attack on civilians in Idlib province.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|1 hr
|Fcvk tRump
|41
|Syrians in Allentown protest U.S. airstrikes
|5 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|7 hr
|Facts Elude You
|29
|Russia ups ante by freezing communications with...
|Fri
|Xxxccxx
|2
|A history of chemical weapons in Syria
|Thu
|James
|1
|U.S. warns it may act in Syria if UN wona t
|Apr 5
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Islamic forces close in on historic mosque wher...
|Apr 4
|Advents
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC