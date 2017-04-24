US blacklists 271 Syrian chemists ove...

US blacklists 271 Syrian chemists over sarin attack

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

The US government put 271 Syrian chemists and other officials on its financial blacklist Monday, punishing them for their presumed role in the deadly chemical weapons attack on a rebel-held town in early April. WASHINGTON: The US government put 271 Syrian chemists and other officials on its financial blacklist Monday, punishing them for their presumed role in the deadly chemical weapons attack on a rebel-held town in early April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr 22 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Apr 16 Ted K of ABC 121,927
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 46
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr 12 spocko 65
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr 12 misbehaved 4
News Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ... Apr 11 Swedenforever of ... 31
News US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria... Apr 10 USA Today 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,670 • Total comments across all topics: 280,543,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC