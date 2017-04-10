US berates Syria at OPCW meeting on Syrian chemical attack
Amid a fierce dispute ov... . Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson look at each other as they shake hands after the news conference following their talks in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Wed
|Mikey
|68
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Wed
|BlunderCONS
|43
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Wed
|misbehaved
|4
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|Apr 11
|Swedenforever of ...
|31
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 11
|mohel klavan
|121,925
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
|Trump advisers: US seeks to fight IS and oust S...
|Apr 9
|Nothing in the News
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC