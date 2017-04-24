US-backed forces enter major militant-held Syria town

A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces , made up of US-backed Kurdish and Arab fighters, stands guard near the village of Bir Fawaz, 20km north of Raqa, during their offensive towards the Islamic State group's Syrian stronghold. BEIRUT: A US-backed alliance of Arab-Kurdish forces entered the key militant-held town of Tabqa on Monday as they pursued their campaign against the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

