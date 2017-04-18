UN: Access to besieged Syrian areas even worse this year

Jan Egeland, Senior Advisor to the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria speaks about the International Syria Support Group's Humanitarian Access Task Force at the European headquarters of the United Nations, in Geneva, Switzerland, Thursday, April 20, 2017. BEIRUT - Aid agencies have not been able to reach as many besieged Syrians this year as they did over the same period last year, the U.N.'s chief humanitarian adviser for Syria said Thursday.

