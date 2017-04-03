U.S. missiles blast Syria base where ...

U.S. missiles blast Syria base where chemical attack planes took off; ...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the USS Ross fires a tomahawk land attack missile Friday, April 7, 2017, from the Mediterranean Sea. The United States blasted a Syrian air base with a barrage of cruise missiles in fiery retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... 30 min anonymous 7
News Russia ups ante by freezing communications with... 4 hr Xxxccxx 2
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... 10 hr duck soup 15
News A history of chemical weapons in Syria 23 hr James 1
News U.S. warns it may act in Syria if UN wona t Wed Jeff Brightone 1
News Islamic forces close in on historic mosque wher... Tue Advents 3
News What you don't want: a loose cannon in the Midd... Mar 18 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,974 • Total comments across all topics: 280,121,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC