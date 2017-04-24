Turkey strikes Kurds in Iraq, Syria, drawing condemnation

Turkish warplanes struck suspected Kurdish rebel positions in Iraq and Syria on Tuesday, drawing condemnation from Baghdad and criticism from the U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group, which is allied with Kurdish factions in both countries. The Syrian Kurdish militia known as the People's Protection Units, or YPG, said 20 of its fighters were killed and 18 wounded.

