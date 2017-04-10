Turkey: Autopsies show sarin gas used against Syrian town

In this Tuesday April 4, 2017 file photo, provided by the Syrian anti-government activist group Edlib Media Center, that is consistent with independent AP reporting, shows a man carrying a child following a suspected chemical attack, at a makeshift hospital in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, Syria. Turkey's health minister, Recep Akdag said Tuesday, April 11, 2017, that test results conducted on victims of the chemical attack in Khan Sheikhoun confirm that sarin gas was used.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.