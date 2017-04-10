Turkey: Autopsies show sarin gas used against Syrian town
In this Tuesday April 4, 2017 file photo, provided by the Syrian anti-government activist group Edlib Media Center, that is consistent with independent AP reporting, shows a man carrying a child following a suspected chemical attack, at a makeshift hospital in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, Syria. Turkey's health minister, Recep Akdag said Tuesday, April 11, 2017, that test results conducted on victims of the chemical attack in Khan Sheikhoun confirm that sarin gas was used.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|24 min
|misbehaved
|4
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|7 hr
|Geezer Files
|59
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|10 hr
|Swedenforever of ...
|31
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|12 hr
|mohel klavan
|121,925
|Who is Syrian President Bashar al-Assad?
|19 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Mon
|Retribution
|42
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Mon
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC