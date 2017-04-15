Trump's missile attack on Syria air b...

Trump's missile attack on Syria air base helped ISIS and...

Read more: Salon

Politicians and pundits from both sides of the aisle have celebrated the Trump administration's attack on the Syrian government - yet the strike effectively helped ISIS and endangered the Syrian civilians the U.S. claimed it was protecting. Meanwhile, the Trump administration is hinting it will continue to ramp up U.S. military intervention in Syria, and may carry out even more attacks, potentially with regime change as the goal.

Chicago, IL

