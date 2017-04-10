Tillerson Heads to Russia as Relations Dip Over Syria Attacks

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is heading to Moscow for talks Wednesday with Russian leaders amid a spike in tensions over attacks in Syria. Tillerson accused Moscow of complicity or incompetence in Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's alleged use of chemical weapons against civilians, while Russia called the U.S. response, a missile attack on a Syrian air base, an illegal act of aggression with negative consequences.

